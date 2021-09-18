Piers Morgan Thanks Meghan after landing TV role Returns to Pub where he met Her!

Piers Morgan said ‘cheers Meghan’ as he returned to the West London pub where he first met the Duchess of Sussex five years ago

The outspoken presenter announced on Thursday that he will be hosting a brand new show that he promises will “celebrate the right of everyone to have an opinion”.

Six months ago, he abruptly quit Good Morning Britain after making comments about Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

The 56-year old was at the same pub where he met the Duchess of Sussex for the first time.

Talking to The Sun, he held up a pint and the Scarsdale Tavern in Kensington, West London, and grinned while he said: “And I need to say a special thank you, Meghan. As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here.

“And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from Good Morning Britain so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!”

Piers openly questioned the comments Meghan made to the US presenter, including that a member of the royal family made racist remarks about her son.

Piers’ views were reported to have led to more than 50k Ofcom complaints. Meanwhile, the ex-Suits actress complained about Piers to ITV Carolyn McCall.

Piers was asked to apologize on-air, but he refused. He then quit the show.

And now the new 60-minute global show is set to feature big-name celebrities, politicians, and guests and Pier promises it will be a “lively mix” of discussion, debate, and popular opinion.

Piers claims that he turned down “about 20” job offers before he signed up for his new role.

This announcement comes just one day after he was named TV presenter of the year at the annual TRIC Awards.

He will be airing on talkTV in Australia, the USA, and the UK. His new role will also include a weekly column and a series of true crime documentaries.

He stated, “We’re going have some fun.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged,” he explained.

Susanna Reid sent congratulations to Piers after the news about Piers’ new job.

She took to Twitter to write: “Congratulations @piersmorgan” followed by a clapping hands emoji.