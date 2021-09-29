Tyra Banks’ Dress Floods The Internet

It wasn’t just the dances that had Dancing With The Stars fans talking this week. Tyra Banks, the hostess, is well-known because she changes her outfit mid-episode. But her most recent dress wasn’t the most popular with fans. Tyra Banks’ dress on the September 27 episode sparked several viral memes In fact, many thought she resembled a dinosaur straight out of Jurassic Park.

“Wings or a Fan? Whatever you call it, @nataliabarzilai and @ericarchibald worked their magic to make this happen tonight on @dancingabc. West coast, turn on your TVs now to see me change into THIS! On ABC, baby,” She captioned the photos. While the internet may not have the nicest things to say about Tyra’s dress. At least Tyra seems content with it.

Former America’s Next Top Model star recently sat down with E!. Top Model star, Alicia, recently spoke with E! to share the details about the dress. And the same question seems to be on everyone’s mind — what made her choose that dress?

“There’s a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the ’90s,” Tyra shared her thoughts about the viral outfit. “Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, ‘Oh!’ because they thought the first thing was the normal dress.”

Well, at least she’s happy with it, right? This is not the first time that the model has made questionable fashion decisions. Tyra Banks is no stranger to criticism, especially when it comes to her choices on Dancing With The Stars. This will hopefully be the most controversial episode of this season.

What can we expect from upcoming Dancing With The Stars episodes?

Even though most fans don’t love Tyra Banks’ constant costume changes, those probably won’t go away anytime soon. The hostess typically has at least two outfits per episode, but hopefully, future episodes won’t feature such loud dresses.

Britney Night is October 4. Expect your celebrity contestants to dance and cha cha along to Britney’s hits. What do you think is going to happen? On September 27, we lost Karate Kid star Martin Kove and his partner Britt Stewart. While many were shocked to see them go by their fans, others felt the same. Martin and Britt always had the lowest scores and showed little improvement. It was their turn.

We saw Britt and Martin in the bottom along with Christine Chiu, Pasha Pashkov, and Pasha Pashkov at the end of the September 27, episode. The four judges unanimously voted to save Christine Chiu and Pasha so they could dance next week.