Two streets named after inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery unveiled by proud mum

Bradley Lowery Way leading to Sunshine Place is part of the new Hardwicke Place development in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, close to his family’s home

Two streets named in honour of brave youngster Bradley Lowery have been unveiled by his proud mum Gemma.

His proud mum Gemma has unveiled Bradley Lowery Way which leads to Sunshine Place. It is part of the Hardwicke Place development in Blackhall Colliery. County Durham.

Because of his cheerful disposition, despite all the pain and discomfort that he suffered throughout his illness, Sunshine was the name Gemma and Carl gave Bradley.

It proved a double celebration for Gemma who had turned up expecting to receive a cheque for the charity launched in her son’s name, Chronicle Live reports.

Staff from Gleeson Homes which is constructing the development walked 874 miles – the equivalent distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats – raising an amazing £4,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

After she received the cheque, she was asked to unveil street signage.

An emotional Gemma, who recently revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s third child, said: “It’s incredible. Thank you so much, it means so much to us.”

Sunderland fan Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer found mainly in babies and young children, at the age of just 18 months.

Jermaine Defoe, then Black Cats striker, was his friend. He also became Sunderland’s mascot.

Bradley was named the joint winner of the BBC Goal of the Month in December 2016 for the penalty against Chelsea. He died at six years of age in July 2017.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was established in August 2017, was created. The foundation was established in August 2017.

Earlier this year Sarah Marsden, Divisional Managing Director at Gleeson said: “We are delighted to be commemorating Bradley by naming the roads on Hardwicke Place after him.

“As the designated charity for all of Gleeson’s North Eastern Division, we will be continually raising money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation throughout our next financial year and beyond with various fundraising initiatives.”