Twilight’s Original Script Had Some Wild Ideas For Kristen Stewart’s Bella, And One Of Them Involves A Shotgun

It’s no secret Twilight It remains a strange, sparkly cult favorite It is possible that not all people will be able to understand, or even enjoy the film, but those who do know can quote it like the backs of their hands. Catherine Hardwicke’s 2008 film was the beginning of a phenomenon started in the YA book world with Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling series . Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were the Bellas and Edward of our dreams before Kristen Stewart. Hollywood had a very different vision of how to adapt. Twilight .

On The Big Hit Show podcast Alex Pappademas, a journalist took a deep look into the making and use of TwilightMark Lord attempted to screenplay the film before it became a beloved, but hated, hit. His film description is outrageous. In Lord’s words:

They wanted to make the idea their own [of Romeo and Juliet with vampires]The structure was more cinematic in style. They wanted to add more action to make it more exciting and offer more to the male audience. … They thought they were going to lose the male audience with too much of a romance.

If you’re aware of the Twilight saga, you know that Hollywood was straight up missing the point of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire series. Hollywood did the exact same thing (especially in early ’00s), The target audience was male – because at the time apparently that was seemingly the only gender going to the movies. Mark Lord was assigned to add more action and humor to the story. Romeo and Juliet. He continued:

I was searching [her to be]As a female character, I found that she was stronger than her male counterpart. … We didn’t want like a helpless turtle on its back character. Would you like her to do nothing at all? That girl should shoot some vampires. I want her to spit on the shit.

This is what you can imagine. Twilight? It sounds almost like Bella: Vampire HunterMore than a translation of the teen romance novel. They were clearly missing the point. The story is relatable for many young girls because she’s not this strong, impenetrable character. What is a teenage girl? She’s flawed and weak, but she’s also incredibly clever and in love with a very attractive vampire, who wants to be with her forever. It was the ultimate teenage girl dream and made it a shoot ‘em up action movie would have seriously undermined its intent.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment )

Thankfully, director Catherine Hardwicke got a hold of the Twilight script . As Hardwicke explained on the podcast, she was approached by a couple of people starting a studio called Summit Entertainment. They passed along five scripts, including Mark Lord’She recalled that she hated them all. But she saw potential in the project.

Hardwicke then went into a bookstore to purchase a copy. TwilightShe loved it. She returned to Summit executives and shared her story.

I said, “First of all, the script has to go in trash.” It’s useless. You’ve got to make it like the book.’ … The original script literally had Bella [Swan]The FBI chased jet skis. It was her star athlete.