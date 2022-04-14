Travis Barker Reveals His Permanent Tribute To The Late Taylor Hawkins

Travis Barker is no stranger to getting a tattoo and has added yet another to his growing collection. As noted by People, he already had over 100 by the end of 2021. His latest tattoo, however, was in honor of Taylor Hawkins.

In an Instagram post shared on April 13, the “All the Small Things” hitmaker was captured in a tattoo parlor with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. In the first slide, Barker laid back on a table with Kardashian standing beside him, while the tattoo artist inked the top of his foot. As seen in the snapshot above, the Blink-182 drummer showed off the finished body art — a hawk bird. “HAWK forever,” Barker wrote, before thanking the tattoo artist, Mark Mahoney. In the final slide, Barker attached a wholesome photo of him and Hawkins from back in the day.

This isn’t the first time Barker has honored Hawkins since his death. On March 26, he expressed on Instagram how “sad” he felt over the news, while reminiscing about the early days he spent with Hawkins. “You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star’. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination,” he wrote. “Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night.”