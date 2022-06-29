Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by Side

Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.

According to multiple reports, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning.

At 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, Barker shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. “God save me,” the drummer wrote.

However, Barker’s short post has not been the only activity on his Twitter account since. His account also retweeted a post from Billboard sharing an article about his recent work with singer Jxdn, who collaborated on two singles in honor of Jxdn’s late friend Cooper Noriega. The duo’s singles were released earlier Tuesday.

Although Barker’s condition is currently unknown, his daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a concerning message through her Instagram story later Tuesday, asking fans to “Please send your prayers.”

Barker has been a force in the music industry for nearly three decades, most recently collaborating with artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone. He performed at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in March.

He had more recently risen to a more conspicuous level in the public eye, as his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian was documented in the first season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” last year. The couple were officially married in Portofino, Italy in May.

Representatives for Barker and Kardashian were not immediately available for comment.

TMZ was first to report news of Barker’s hospitalization.