Travis Barker Hospitalized For Undisclosed Issue In Los Angeles

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles today for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports.

The 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian, first showed up at West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning. He was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai, per TMZ.

He and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy. and their wedding was featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

There is no word on what prompted the visit to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, “God save me” but, without more context, it’s unclear if this words were related to his hospitalization.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

“God Save Me” is also the title of a song off Machine Gun Kelly’s recently-released album Mainstream Sellout, which Barker produced. The song is in part about drug addiction, recovery, mental imbalance and fame.

The drummer was hospitalized in 2018 for blood clots fin his arms. He has also endured a staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain.

A 2008 plane crash left Barker with third-degree burns on most his body. Six passengers died in the accident.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, “Please send your prayers.”

City News Service contributed to this report.