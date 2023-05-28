Travelling with an iPhone has never been easier.

Finally, the holiday season is upon us.

It’s recommended to learn a few words of the local language and print out all documents before leaving. However, an iPhone is a great tool for traveling abroad.

1 You can use your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 to share the location via satellite. This means you don’t have to rely on Wi-Fi or signal.

Three iPhone tricks to make summer holidays easier.

Digital boarding pass

Apple wallets allow iPhone owners to store an extra flight ticket.

The smartphone is far less likely than the paper boarding passes to pop out when you are sprinting in an airport.

Simply follow the steps below to get a digital copy of your tickets on your iPhone.

Open the airline app you downloaded or updated. Check-in for your flight After checking in the app, you should be able to access your boarding passes. You should be able to see the plus button on your boarding card. Apple Wallet Tap – Add to Apple Wallet On it. Tap on the screen to continue. Add to Cart. Now it will be available in your Apple Wallet. When it is time to fly, you can either access the information through your app or your homescreen.

It’s important to have a printed copy, because some countries haven’t yet fully digitised their airports.

Send your location via satellite

It’s important to keep loved ones informed of your location, whether you are travelling alone or with a group. This can prove crucial in an emergency.

WhatsApp or the Find My app is a great way for iPhone users to share their locations.

If you own an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14, you can instead share your location via satellite.

If you plan to travel somewhere less popular, it’s important that your friends and family know where you will be even when there’s no Wi-Fi or signal.

You’ll need to do this before traveling, or if you are in a zone that does not have Wi-Fi and cellular service.

Follow these steps to activate satellite location services:

Click here to open the Find Me Appreciate the app. Tap to tap It is a good idea to use a different language. tab andTurn on Share my Location. NextContactsWant to let someone know where you are? When you are in an area without coverage, go back to the screen.Select Send My LocationThe section Find My Location with Satellite.

Translation of text

It’s always good to know some of the native language in the country you are visiting.

It’s easy to pick up a few phrases that are useful.

If you are not a native speaker or simply don’t understand the language, your iPhone will act as a personal translator for you, so you won’t have to use an app.

The iPhone will translate any foreign word, whether it’s a menu, sign, or other object, into your native language when you wave the camera at it.

Follow these instructions to access the feature:

Open the Camera app and point your camera at the text you want to translate. When a yellow box appears around it, tap the Live Text icon. Next, swipe and tap any text orChoose your own Select All. Just tap TranslationThen you will be able to understand the English words.

