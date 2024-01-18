Transformative 90 Day Diaries: Sumit’s Mom Accepts Jenny in a Miracle Reunion!

Title: The Emotional Turn Of Events For Jenny And Sumit On ’90 Day Diaries’ Leaves Fans Stunned

90 Day Diaries reveals Sahna accepting Jenny

In the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries, reality TV couple Jenny and Sumit Singh’s lives in India were portrayed.

It seems that sometimes, miracles do happen, as Sumit Singh’s parents finally accept his wife, Jenny Slatten to the family.

This news was shared in Monday’s episode of 90 Day Diaries, where TLC caught up with Sumit and Singh and their life in India. Meanwhile, Sahna, who was bitterly against their relationship due to the 30-year age gap, has finally accepted Jenny with broad smiles.

The Acceptance In The Family

It was revealed on Monday’s episode of 90 Day Diaries that Sahna, who had been firmly against Jenny’s relationship with Sumit, is now accepting Jenny. This positive turn of events is a major milestone for the couple.

The Emotional Meeting

Later in the episode, Sahna and Anil visited the TLC reality couple, leading to a shocking revelation. Sumit and Jenny told the cameras that his parents had changed their thinking over time.

“When you face many things and talk to many people, you realize that you cannot change everything in life,” Anil told cameras, adding, “You have to accept it as it is. We have accepted it.”

Sahna also spoke up saying, “Yes, I have accepted her. What else is there to do? As long as they are happy, we are happy too.”

Finally, Jenny’s Reflection

Jenny shared her reflections on the emotional turn of events by saying, “Wow, I got more than I asked for, more than I expected. I feel like I’m on the other side of this. This is something that, you know, Sumit and I have been hoping for this whole entire time. Sumit never gave up on his parents and being hopeful and now here we are. It’s really actually happening. Finally, they see us together, we’re married, we’re happy, we love each other and finally they see it. They’re accepting it.”

Sumit’s Love Prevails

As for Sumit, he added that he had been fighting for love for so long and finally, his family looked happy together, adding: “And that’s one of the best things I could ever get in my life.”

Keep up with Jenny and Sumit and other 90 Day Fiancé stars on 90 Day Diaries, Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.