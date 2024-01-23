Tragic: Homeless couple with months to live forced to sleep in car as council denies housing help

Heartbreaking Story of a Man Forced to Sleep in Car While Wife is Dying

A heartbreaking story has surfaced of a man forced to sleep in the back of his car while his wife has only months to live, yet the council won’t provide the family with a house.

The Struggle of Mohammed and Sumayah

Teacher Sumayah Zaman, 26, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and may only have a few months to live. Her husband, Mohammed Ali, 32, who works for a cleaning company, is forced to sleep in the back of his Toyota Yaris while his wife and their one-year-old son stay with Sumayah’s mom, who also has serious health issues. The family has been desperately waiting for a year for a home from Birmingham City Council but have had no luck. Mohammed’s biggest hope is to live as a family under one roof while his wife is still alive.

Challenges with the Council

Mohammed faced challenges with the council as they initially refused to accept him and Sumayah on the housing register, despite her terminal condition. After seeking help from their MP, they were finally put into Band A for housing priority, but there has still been no response from the council. Sumayah is due to go back to the hospital soon for surgery, and the doctors have given Mohammed the heartbreaking news that she doesn’t have long to live. Her stays with her mom have proved to be difficult, as her mom also struggles with stage four bowel cancer and is unable to help them as much as they need.

The Frustrating Circumstances

Both Ali and Zaman have been making an effort to live a decent life and have been trying to make it on their own without relying on benefits. Mohammed’s full-time job, alongside caring for his wife and son and frequent hospital appointments, have proved to be a tough challenge. Their original plan to buy a house has taken a major blow due to Sumayah’s terminal condition. Despite reaching out to the council multiple times, they have been met with either no response or unhelpful inquiries regarding housing. The family has sought assistance from their MP to escalate the matter with the council.

The Housing Crisis in Birmingham

Birmingham City Council currently has 20,700 households on its housing register, with nearly 7,000 in Band A, indicating an extremely urgent need for accommodation. The council acknowledges the shortage of accommodation and the severity of the situation, restricting their ability to offer suitable options to those in need.

Unyielding Support from the MP

The family’s MP, Jess Phillips, has extended her unwavering support, hoping for a swift resolution with Birmingham City Council to secure a suitable and permanent home for the family. She has emphasized that this family, like many others in Birmingham, is facing dire circumstances due to the housing crisis.

Response from Birmingham City Council

Birmingham City Council expressed their regret over the housing challenges faced by the family, attributing it to the ongoing national housing crisis. The council confirmed that Mohammed Ali has been accepted into Band A and that an officer has noted the mobility issues the family is experiencing.

Conclusion and Call for Action

The family’s distressing situation highlights the urgent need for appropriate and timely action to address the scarcity of housing. Birmingham City Council, along with other local housing authorities, must streamline the process for families in dire circumstances to ensure efficient support and accommodation. The heart-wrenching narrative of Mohammed, Sumayah, and their son underscores the necessity for immediate and robust solutions to alleviate the burden faced by many families grappling with the housing crisis.