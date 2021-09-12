Tragic Death Of kind and supportive mother of three Who Suddenly Died At 34!

Jay Griffin, Hitchin (Hertfordshire), was diagnosed two years ago with cervical cancer. He was given the all-clear in late 2019. But, he passed away unexpectedly last month.

A mother-of-three, who was ‘kind and supportive’ at her time of death suddenly at the age of 34, has received emotional tributes.

Jay Griffin, Hitchin (Hertfordshire), was diagnosed two years ago with cervical cancer. He had to endure grueling treatment, including chemotherapy. Finally, he was given the all-clear in late 2019.

Jay was a regular patient and advocated for women to have smear testing done. Jay missed hers by six months due to normal life stresses.

To the shock of her family members and friends, the mother-of-three died suddenly and unexpectedly on August 10, to her grief. Herts Live reports.

Jay is leaving behind her children Louis, 16, Jamie 12, 12, and 11-year old Brandon.

Jay’s best friend Kellie Amanda Swanton (26), said of Jay: “She was an all-around nice person.

“She was a very good mother to her three children, she’s a very good friend and she was always so kind to everybody.

“She was a single mother even though she was going through cancer treatment. She was always there for her children in times of need.

“That’s one thing everyone has said about her, her kindness and support won’t be forgotten by anybody.”

Jay was a victim of a hemorrhage. She also experienced pelvic bleeding. Jay needed five blood transfusions in April 2019.

Jamie was calling 999 from the phone, so Jamie was with Jamie and her two children. It was this terrible experience that led to Jamie’s cancer diagnosis.

Jay and Kellie Amanda have been friends for many years. They shared many memories and a strong bond. It’s something Jay can look back on with fondness.

“One of my favorite memories of her is when she was pregnant with her first child,” She spoke.

“She came to our house and we were trying to get her to go into labor with the baby and we put her in the swimming pool.

“My sister and I were swimming in the swimming pool, trying to induce labor. But then, my mom came out of the water and said, “Don’t you have that baby in your swimming pool!” That was probably one of my most memorable memories.”

Jay’s funeral was held on Monday, September 6 with her family and friends coming together to celebrate her life and pay their respects.

Kellie-Amanda described her best friend as the perfect mum.

“She adored her three children,” she said.

“She was a single mother and she did everything she could to ensure they had the best of everything. She took the boys everywhere so they could experience things.

“This was her primary goal: to be a good mother. She was a great mother, and I want to emphasize that.

“Even though times of struggle and no matter what, she’s always made sure her children should be as they should be and she’s always so selfless and thinking of others.”

Jay received the all-clear for cancer on October 7, 2019, and was put into remission. Kellie-Amanda believes Jay would want her legacy to last. She also wants women to know about smear testing.

Jay encouraged women who are young to give their daughters the HPV vaccine. Jay also advised them to take their smear tests at 25. Jay wanted to make sure that others don’t have to go through the same thing she did.

A GoFundMe page Jay’s name has been used as the fund-raiser. The money will be used for her children’s trip to Disneyland Paris.