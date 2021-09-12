New Best Hairstyles Are Actually The Top 90s Hair Trends! Are They Making a Comeback?

While millennials may have brought back mom jeans but Gen Z-ers are bringing back the Y2K. From low-rise jeans to skorts, the fashion industry is starting to look more and more like a 1999 mail-order Delia*s catalog.

A great partner is essential for any great fit. ‘do, it’s only natural that Gen Z-ers would start looking to the hair and beauty trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

The crimp is one such style that seems to be back with a vengeance. Crimped hair is back, which can be both quirky and controversial. (Whether we love it or not, millennials.

Comparing ‘90s Crimping To Modern Day

“Crimped hair” This might bring up images of frizzy, untamable hair, and terrible styling tools for millennials. Gen Z decided to keep, thankfully. SomeThese elements were part of a tight, wavey style that was popular in the 2000s.

Celebs love Kendall Jenner. Joan Smalls? and Addison Rae have all been seen wearing crimped ‘dos of various styles. Some are tight, textured, others lose, and some are wavy. Modern crimping doesn’t bother with the uneven zigzag look but instead focuses on glamour.

But it’s not just the young ‘uns hopping back on the crimping train. Kim Kardashian, for example, blends elements of the turn of the century, mod ‘60s, and half-crimped Y2K look

Beyoncé During her iconic period, she also wore a golden crimped bun. 2018 Coachella performance. Are we really going to need more examples?

We’re back to those terrible styling tools. Anyone born before 2000 had a crimping iron? Actually, It worked. I could not tell if they worked.

Maybe I’m crazy. (Or my parents weren’t going to shell out a small fortune for their pre-teen daughter to have wavy hair—also very plausible.) There are many crimping tools available these days.

Of course, the classic tight crimp is still available if that’s your style. Hot Tools’ Professional Micro Crimper gives you the trademark look in no time at all, thanks to its 430º F plates.

But if you’re like me and looking for something a little less…Twisted Sister-esque, you might consider a wave plate instead. Waveplates like Revlon’s Salon Deep WaverWork the same way as traditional crimpers (i.e. clamp, set, and repeat).

Waveplates are not made with zig-zags in tight rows. Instead, they offer gorgeous waves for Hollywood glamour and boho chic.

But no matter which tool you use, please, learn from the mistakes of yesteryear and use some freakin’ heat protectant.