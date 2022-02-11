Tove Lo Evokes Throwback Glamour in ‘How Long’ Music Video

Tove Lo has dropped a luxe video for her recent single, “How Long.” The clip, directed by Kenten, features the singer in a shimmering gold dress and boots — capturing the essence of vintage Hollywood glamour — while she moves robotically as tears stream down her face.

“How Long,” released in January, will appear on Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack), which arrives Feb. 25 via Interscope in partnership with HBO. The song was also featured in a recent episode of the hit series.

The Swedish singer explained the song’s origins in a statement: “‘How Long’ is about love, betrayal and denial,” she said. “It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all its darkness. I’m so honored that it gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of its rawness and provocative storytelling.”

Tove Lo is slated to perform at New York City’s Governors Ball on June 11 and Bonnaroo on June 17. According to a press release, the songstress is currently in the studio working on new music, which will follow her fourth LP, Sunshine Kitty.

Last fall, Tove Lo joined Duran Duran on their single, “Give It All Up,” which appeared on the band’s 15th album, Future Past.