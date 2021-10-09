Tour a Double-Decker Bus Turned Into a Mobile Hostel

By Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In 2019, Saskia van Leeuwen was working in events when she enlisted the help of three friends to take on a huge, dream project.

Saskia van Leuween holding a power sander

Saskia van Leuween.

‘La Karavana


When van Leeuwen was working in events management in the Netherlands, she was dreaming of working in the travel industry. After years of traveling, she had fallen in love with hostels and wanted to open one herself, but she said that felt too limited.

“I didn’t really like the idea of being stuck in one place,” van Leeuwen said. “The perfect solution for that is to have a hostel that can actually move.”

She enlisted the help of her twin sister, Jolisa van Leeuwen, and two friends, Eileen Helfferich and Lisa de Bree. Together, they decided to open a hostel aboard a bus that they could drive around and take to different locations. 

