Tory MPs are ‘getting in touch’ with Keir Starmer to slag off Boris Johnson

In more news that confirms everything is going perfectly fine for the Conservative Party, The Guardian reports that Tory MPs have been in contact with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to privately express their frustrations with Boris Johnson’s leadership.

In a report published on Wednesday, chief political correspondent Jessica Elgot wrote that the prime minister’s false accusation that Sir Keir failed to prosecute disgraced paedophile Jimmy Savile while he was at the Crown Prosecution Service “was a moment for many Conservative MPs”.

“Though only a handful have spoken publicly, Starmer told the Guardian that dozens had been in touch with him privately to express distaste. ‘You see the disquiet because he drags people down by this way of acting’,” it reads.

News of Conservative politicians slagging off the PM to the rival party comes almost a month after former Tory MP Christian Wakeford chose to cross the floor to join Labour, minutes before Mr Johnson faced a crunch PMQs where questions were asked of the Partygate scandal.

Twitter users have been critical of the story, however, with some questioning the decision of Tory MPs to talk to Sir Keir instead of sending their no confidence letters.

Others, meanwhile, queried what it meant that Conservatives felt comfortable enough to chat to the Labour Party (you know, their political rival):

Personally, we’re not too sure we’re a fan of Sir Keir acting as some sort of political agony aunt, to be honest…

