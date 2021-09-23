Tory Lanez sued by man who claims he was ‘disfigured’ in hit-and-run with rapper’s vehicle as he faces 22 years in jail

Tory Lanez sued by man who claims he was 'disfigured' in hit-and-run with rapper's vehicle as he faces 22 years in jail
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

TORY Lanez has been sued by a man claiming he was disfigured in a hit-and-run with the rapper’s vehicle.

According to court documents, Barry Fine filed a lawsuit against the rapper as well as AIG insurance.

Tory Lanez is being sued by a man who claims the rapper's vehicle was involved in a hit and run that left him disfigured

1

Tory Lanez is being sued by a man who claims the rapper’s vehicle was involved in a hit and run that left him disfiguredCredit: Getty

Radar Online reports that Barry claims he was driving his Porsche on January 23 2021 when an unknown driver operating a 2016 Range Rover owned by Tory caused a “chain reaction rear-end collision.”

He claims that one vehicle was propelled into his Porsche.

The suit claims that the driver of the Range Rover “fled the scene.”

The car was later found abandoned on the I-95 in Miami.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Central Recorder is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience, download our new and improved app. For iPhone click here, for Android click hereLike us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.

Latest News

Previous articleDad reveals 4ft ‘crocodile’ spotted lurking in back garden in Yorkshire is actually his son’s plastic TOY
Next articleCleaning fanatic goes viral after sharing her monster daily routine… and everyone’s saying the same thing

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder