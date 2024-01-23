Top Movie Star Rushed to Mumbai Hospital – Shocking Updates and Exclusive Details Revealed!

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized: Full Recovery After Recent Surgery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering post-hospitalization. Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, Jan. 22. Although initial reports said the actor was hospitalized due to a fractured knee and shoulder, more recent reports suggest he was in for elbow surgery. He was recently discharged.

The Reason for Hospitalization

Khan reportedly suffered the elbow injury during the filming of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon in 2017. He mentioned that the injury was neglected, resulting in unbearable pain. During action sequences for Koratala Siva’s Telugu movie Devara, the pain worsened, and a subsequent MRI revealed a severe tricep tendon tear. Surgery was eventually scheduled after completing prior commitments.

Road to Recovery

Doctors successfully repaired the tricep with a dissolvable anchor, allowing healing without any long-term issues. Khan will be taking a month-long break to recover before committing to future projects.

