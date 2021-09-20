Top 10 reasons drivers are embarrassed of their cars as hundreds admit shame

A study of 2,000 car owners by Armor All found that almost half – 49 percent – feel their current vehicles deserve more care than they are currently given.

Millions of drivers are embarrassed about the state of their cars due to cleanliness, dents, scratches – and even their colour.

More than a third are embarrassed by the mess their car is in, with 41 percent believing they are “terrible” at washing their vehicle.

54% are embarrassed by the number of scrapes and scratches they have accumulated over the years.

Dominika Smolinska, from car care product company Armor All, which commissioned the research, said: “We’re so reliant on our vehicles, yet they don’t always get the care they deserve.

“This research has given us a fascinating insight into what makes people feel embarrassed about their cars. One thing that people can control is how they clean their vehicles.

The study also found more than a quarter were not a fan of the colour of their car, with 56 percent only putting up with it because they couldn’t afford an upgrade.

More than 25% of those surveyed said they would not buy a new car because it could cause damage.

Six out of 10 people wash their cars at home to maintain their motors. Thirty-eight percent own a set of car cleaning products.

While more than a third (39 percent) even admitted to enjoying the process of cleaning their car.

Dominika Smolinska added: “Brits don’t have to put up with suffering from ‘carbarassment’ if they integrate or start a car care routine with Armor All.

“Their range of high-quality products includes everything needed to both protect and clean vehicles in less time and with less effort.”

TOP 10 REASONS BRITS HAVE BEEN EMBARRASSED ABOUT THEIR CAR

1. It was ancient

2. It was just an ugly car

3. It had scratches on it

4. It was rusty

5. I was not too fond of the colour

6. It was covered in dents

7. It was too small

8. It was an ’embarrassing’ brand of car

9. It made a strange noise from the engine

10. It was filthy on the outside