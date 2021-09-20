Top celebs with SECRET Instagram accounts – including Matt Damon, Cara Delevigne and Drake

HAVING millions of Instagram followers may seem like the dream to some people but lots of celebrities actually have secret smaller accounts.

We have collected some top celebrities who are either known to or suspected to have secret Instagram accounts.

4 Matt Damon recently revealed he has a private Instagram account but his username is a secret Credit: PA

4 Drake is suspected of having a secret Instagram Credit: Getty

Matt Damon

Matt Damon recently revealed to GQ magazine that he has “a very private Instagram account”.

The actor, who won an award for his acting skills, didn’t give the name of his account so that we wouldn’t be able follow him soon.

However, he did tell GQ: “I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013.”

The posts include pictures of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella.

Drake

Drake has long been suspected of having a secret Instagram account.

The account @quilteddiamonds has no profile picture and no account bio.

The unique thing about this account is its only follower. It is @champagnepapi which is Drake’s main Twitter account.

Cara Delevinge

Cara Delevinge is another big celebrity suspected of having a secret Instagram account.

Gigi and Rita Ora, Delevinge’s friends, are fans of an account called @buttholediamante.

Because the bio name is ‘Caz del Viz,’ it is believed that the account belongs to Delevinge.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has a not so secret second Instagram on which she used to review sausages.

The username is @sophiessausagereviews.

The actress hasn’t posted a photo on the account in 2018 but Joe Jonas likes some of the photos.

Joe Jonas

Just like his wife, Joe Jonas also has a second Instagram that has far less followers than his main account.

It’s called @cupofjoe, and it has many famous followers as well as photos of his family.

It currently has just 142,000 followers, as opposed to Jonas’s main Instagram account with over 12 million.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is said to have a jokey Instagram account that documents his close friendship with Post Malone.

It’s called @skylarktylark_, and isn’t updated often.

4 Model and actress Cara Delevinge has long been suspected of having an Instagram account called @buttholediamante Credit: Getty – Contributor

4 Joe Jonas has a second more understated Instagram account Credit: Getty – Contributor

