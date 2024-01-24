Tom Holland’s Euphoric Post About Zendaya Will Make You Feel All the Feels

Zendaya’s Bangin’ New Hairdo Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya’s latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week has taken the internet by storm, and it’s not just fans who are raving about it. Tom Holland, co-star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, couldn’t contain his excitement over Zendaya’s stunning new look, and he made sure to let the world know it.

###Zendaya Turns Heads at Schiaparelli Runway Show

At the Schiaparelli runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya made a bold statement with a bangin’ new hairdo that left everyone in awe. Tom Holland, never one to shy away from expressing his admiration for his co-star, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Zendaya at the event, accompanied by three heart-eyes emojis.

###Zendaya’s Striking New Look

In the image shared by Tom, Zendaya flaunts blunt bangs while striking a fierce pose in her Schiaparelli look. Styled by the renowned Law Roach, her outfit featured a black crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders, paired with a coordinating skirt featuring an equestrian train that elegantly draped down the back.

###Setting the Record Straight

Coming on the heels of breakup rumors, Tom’s public display of admiration for Zendaya’s fashion statement also served as a reminder that the two are still going strong. Just over a week earlier, speculation about their relationship status was put to rest when Tom addressed paparazzi rumors, stating unequivocally, “No, absolutely not.”