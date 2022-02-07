Tom Holland Didn’t Call Andrew Garfield When He Was Cast As Spider-Man

Tom Holland said that he didn’t call Andrew Garfield after being cast as Spider-Man.

The actor said that he looked back on it with “clarity and regret” given how Garfield’s run ended.

Holland said that he and Garfield were able to share their Spider-Man connection on “No Way Home.”

Tom Holland said he regrets that he never called Andrew Garfield after being cast as Spider-Man, but that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was the actors’ opportunity to share the character.

“Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland is the latest in a series of live-action Spider-Men that includes Garfield, who starred in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its sequel, as well as Tobey Maguire, who starred in Sam Raimi’s trilogy of 2000s Spider-Man films. The trio reunited in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which Holland’s Peter Parker must work together with Garfield’s and Maguire’s in order to protect his dimension from a host of classic Spider-Man villains.

Holland took on the character’s mantle after Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which didn’t land as strongly with critics or audiences. While, as Gizmodo reported, there were originally plans for a third film starring Garfield as Peter Parker, the movie was scrapped.

“Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. “So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was an opportunity.”

Holland told Deadline that it was “daunting” to meet his fellow Spider-Men during filming, and that he had asked Zendaya and Jacob Batalon to be his “support system” during their first meeting. However, he quickly realized that he didn’t need to be nervous. Now, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he “could not be happier” for his costar.

“It was not only an opportunity for [Garfield] to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing,” Holland continued. “The look on his face when he saves Zendaya is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him.”

As Insider’s Kirsten Acuna wrote, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” gave closure to Garfield’s Spider-Man saga, and his iteration of the character. In “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Garfield’s Peter Parker fails to save his girlfriend, Gwen (Emma Stone), after she falls off a clock tower. In “No Way Home,” he expresses deep regret over Gwen’s death, but later redeems himself by saving MJ (Zendaya) after she falls in a manner similar to Gwen.

“I’m really chuffed that [Garfield] got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter.