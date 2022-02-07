Tom Holland Cried With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland shared details about working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

He recalled crying on set with Maguire and Garfield which inspired the goodbye scene that appeared in the film.

Tom Holland recalled crying with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield while filming the touching rooftop scene in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids, Holland shared more behind-the-scenes details about shooting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

While discussing the film’s finale, in which the three “Spider-Man” actors say their goodbyes to one another, the 25-year-old said the moment was inspired by a particularly emotional moment that happened in real life.

“We were on set shooting the rooftop scene where I meet the boys for the first time, and before one of the takes … It must have been my close-up or something. It was one that really, really required me to bring the emotion to the shot,” Holland told THR.

“So I went up to the two boys on the level that they were standing, and I said to them, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this. Thank you for being here,” he continued. “Thank you for elevating Spider-Man in the ways that you have. Thank you for being so gracious and allowing me to share this with you. Thank you for taking a leap of faith and coming back.'”

Tobey Maguire in the 2002 film "Spider-Man."



“So we all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us. And Jon Watts, Amy Pascal and the writers saw this moment between the three of us and were like, ‘Brilliant! Well, now we know how they’re going to say goodbye to each other,'” Holland told the outlet.

Holland then explained that they essentially “reshot that very real moment between the three of us” for the ending.

Andrew Garfield in the 2012 film "The Amazing Spider-Man."



This isn’t the first time Holland has admitted to getting teary-eyed while working on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In October 2021, Holland said he cried with his costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on one of his last days on set.

“[It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

One month later, Holland cried while showing the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer to surprised fans.