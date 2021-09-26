Tom Felton Says He’s Officially ‘On the Mend’ After Medical Incident

Tom Felton has assured fans that he is “on the mend” after he collapsed during a celebrity golf match at the Ryder Cup on Thursday.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Saturday, the “Harry Potter” star thanked viewers for their support after the incident, with his guitar in hand.

“Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent,” Felton said in the video. “Bit of a scary episode, really — but on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me. So thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon because I am on the mend, officially.”

Felton then transitioned into song, crooning: “Don’t you worry cause Tom will be doing fine/ So don’t you worry, Tom will be doing fine.”

Felton’s collapse was a cause for concern on Thursday, as he was carted off of the golf course in Whistling Straits, Wis. to receive medical attention.

“In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” PGA of America said in a statement to CNN. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

The 34-year-old actor was representing Europe in the celebrity match, along with actor Stephanie Szostak and former professional athletes Alessandro Del Piero, Toni Kukoč and Sasha Vujačić.

