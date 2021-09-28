Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter shares a rare selfie

By Tom O'Brien
Bella Kidman Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter, shared a photo of herself. Bella, a designer and artist, keeps her life private.

Bella is wearing a red beanie and a septum band in the photo. She’s wearing a shirt with an image of Bill Murray’s character in “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and a red bandana tied around her neck. The caption she added to the post was appropriately captioned with the cowboy emoticon. Followingers quickly dropped comments, mentioning her hairstyle as well as how beautiful she was. “The haircut is sensational Bella,” One comment. “Looking beautiful. Love your hair,” You can read the next one.

Bella is an artist and designer. She keeps a low-key presence on social media despite her many followers and being involved in the industry for most of her adult life. She married Max Parker in 2015 and appears to be based in London.

Bella is the eldest daughter of Nicole Kidman (Tom Cruise) and Bella. She and her brother Connor were adopted shortly before the couple divorced after 11 years of marriage. Bella’s parents rarely discuss Bella, but they seem to have a positive and supportive relationship.

