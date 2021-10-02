Tom Brady’s Meal Planning to Stay Fit & Lean: Smoothies and Sandwiches

Tom Brady wrote a book that outlined his lifestyle and is frequently asked about his strict diet.

Brady consumes 12-25 cups of water per day, and 80% of his food is vegetables.

Brady will still occasionally “cheat” on his diet and have pizza or bacon — if it’s high quality.

More stories can be found at Insider’s homepage.

Loading It is loading.

Tom Brady is 44 years old and in his 22nd NFL Season. He’s still performing like he was in the prime stages of his career.

Brady’s 2017 book details the exact diet he follows. “The TB12 Method,”He has since been spun off to create a wellness and health brand.

He is well-known for declaring several major food groups off limits. These include dairy, sugar and gluten, refined carbs and caffeine, as well as processed meats and certain fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, strawberries, eggplant, and tomatoes.

The idea, he says, is that he’s eating alkaline-heavy foods, which he believes reduces inflammation and have anti-aging properties.

Brady is left with less options than average people in terms of food choices, but Alex Guerrero (his personal trainer and business partner) has more. SaysHe follows strict meal plans to ensure that he receives the right amount of nutrients.

Brady gets up at 6 AM and immediately begins hydrating

According to Brady, he drinks between 14 and 37 cups of water each day. Forbes. According to Men’s Health According to studies,Electrolytes balance acid and alkaline levels in the body and aid in hydration.

Brady drinks a 20-ounce bottle of water every morning when he wakes at 6AM.

He then drinks. SmoothieMore than 30 grams of protein, and lots of fruits

His diet is high in ‘alkalizing’ foods that have low pH levels.

Brady wrote in his book that he prioritizes including “alkalising” foods — which have naturally low pH levels — in his lunch and dinner. You can reduce inflammation with alkalising foods According to studies,Brady believes this will help him avoid injury in the dangerous, physically demanding sport of football.

According to Men’s healthBrady wrote his own book about his diet.

Breakfast Brady will be having avocado and eggs, in addition to his smoothie.

Brady will be having avocado and eggs, in addition to his smoothie. Lunch Salad with nuts, fish and olives

Salad with nuts, fish and olives Dinner: Plain chicken and roasted vegetables

Plain chicken and roasted vegetables Snacks:Brady likes to snack on hummus and guacamole between meals.

It’s a smoothie or sandwich on game day

Brady skips greens and beans on game day.

Brady says he has a simple smoothie and almond butter and jelly sandwich when he has a big clash like he did this weekend. Tour of his fridgeMen’s health.

His cheat meals are pizza and bacon — but only if it’s high quality

Brady is often asked about his diet and he says he doesn’t follow it 24/7, 365 days a calendar.

He’s also told stories, Men’s healthAnd GQIf he has a craving for it, he will have some pizza or bacon. However, only high-quality, delicious food is acceptable.

“What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like shit and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating shit pizza?'”Men’s Health was informed by Brady.