Tom Brady to Star and Produce Paramount Comedy ’80 for Brady’

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and recently retired football player Tom Brady is making the leap from the gridiron to the silver screen as Brady is set to act in and produce “80 for Brady,” a road trip comedy for Paramount and Endeavor Content, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Paramount Pictures acquired the worldwide rights to “80 for Brady” from Endeavor Content, who will produce the film.

The film also stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

“80 for Brady” is co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin, who is also executive producing with partner Michael Covino under their Watch This Ready banner and Jeff Stott. Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based off a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins.

“80 for Brady” is inspired by the true story of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a lifechanging trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

Brady will produce via his 199 Productions banner, alongside Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Endeavor Content developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti. Endeavor Content also brokered the deal.

