Todd & Julie Chrisleys’ Prison Conditions: The A/C is turned off?

There are questions about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison conditions. Fans wonder if the air conditioner has been turned off due to the extreme heat that’s swept the nation. This comes as Josh Duggar’s prison is currently dealing with extreme conditions. Read on to find out.

Update On Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Conditions

Fans want an update on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison conditions. One fan took to Reddit to bring up Josh Duggar’s prison conditions.

Inmates at his federal prison were unable to stand the heat. The majority of buildings at FCI Seagoville, Texas do not have air conditioning. This made the experience even worse.

This brings up an important question about Todd and Julie’s prison conditions. Does their a/c run? Was it shut off because of the heat? If people are passing out in state prisons across the nation, it’s also likely that they could die.

“Julie was complaining about it being too hot and no air when it was still late winter or early spring, so we are now in the official summer months so it must be super hot there now,” one user wrote. “Maybe she has purchased extra fans from the commissary if they are available.

I wonder how Todd’s prison is holding up in the heat. He was comfortable in March and April it’s now hotter in Florida so I wonder if the air is still good there.”

Todd Chrisley Has It Good!

Savannah Chrisley gave an update to Todd Chrisley. She used her Unlocked by Savannah Chrisley podcast to reveal how they’re doing. Even the prison conditions were discussed. Todd’s fans feel that he is doing very well in federal prison.

“Todd’s facility has a pool and it’s pretty cushy,” one fan noted, linking to a blog post from an attorney that served five years at FCI Pensacola.

“There are currently five Florida prisons with no air conditioning,” another fan noted. “Julie wasn’t complaining about it being too hot… Savannah was complaining about Julie being too hot. I think it’s sad as well. They’re still human,” a third chimed in.

They all agree on the fact that prisons in the United States are failing. The majority of respondents believe that all prisoners, regardless of their criminal record, should be treated with respect.

This is inhumane treatment, regardless of whether or not you approve of the celebrities. It’s a rude awakening of the prison system.

What are your thoughts on Todd and Julie’s prison conditions? Are you sure the air conditioning has not been switched off? Do you agree that it’s inhumane for prisoners to live like this? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below. As always, check back for more Chrisley Knows Best spoilers, news, and updates.