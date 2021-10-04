Todd Akin, Whose Senate Bid Collapsed After a Rape Remark, Dies at 74

William Todd Akin, a six-term Republican representative from Missouri who gave up a safe seat to run for the Senate in 2012, only to see his campaign collapse in a hail of recriminations after a remark about “legitimate rape,” died on Sunday at his home in a St. Louis suburb. He was 74.

His death in Wildwood, Mo., after years of battling cancer, was confirmed by Perry Akin, his son, in a statement to The Associated Press.

Mr. Akin, an opponent of abortion whose political rise was fueled by evangelicals, provoked ire across the political spectrum after he claimed in a television interview in August 2012 that women’s bodies could somehow reject pregnancies in instances of what he called “legitimate rape.”

“The female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down,” Mr. Akin said when asked about his stance on abortion in cases in which a woman had been sexually assaulted. “But let’s assume that maybe that didn’t work or something: I think there should be some punishment, but the punishment ought to be of the rapist, and not attacking the child,” he added.