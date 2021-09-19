Tips To Find Bananas & Apples In The New Fortnight Season 8

It’s a new season of Fortnite, and the weekly challenges are a bit different this time around. The aliens from Season 7 have left the map, leaving behind the cubes that powered their ships — which, apparently, is worse.

“After Slone double-crossed you and left you to perish on the Mothership, the cubes that powered it are now free,” Epic wrote. “These things are a bigger threat to the island than those aliens could’ve ever been. They have no face, no speech, but they’re sentient and have six sides of malice.”

To navigate the mission against cubes, you must complete quests from NPCs. You can eat bananas and apples as part of one of the quests. Here are some places you can find those fruits in Season 8