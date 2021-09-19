Tips To Find Bananas & Apples In The New Fortnight Season 8

It’s a new season of Fortnite, and the weekly challenges are a bit different this time around. The aliens from Season 7 have left the map, leaving behind the cubes that powered their ships — which, apparently, is worse.
“After Slone double-crossed you and left you to perish on the Mothership, the cubes that powered it are now free,” Epic wrote. “These things are a bigger threat to the island than those aliens could’ve ever been. They have no face, no speech, but they’re sentient and have six sides of malice.”
To navigate the mission against cubes, you must complete quests from NPCs. You can eat bananas and apples as part of one of the quests. Here are some places you can find those fruits in Season 8
How to unlock new challenges in Fortnite Season 8
It is more difficult to find the challenges this season because players will need NPCs to locate them for the quests they are looking for. Every NPC offers different challenges for players.
Madcap (NPC8) will be your guide for the apples-and-bananas challenge. You’ll find him near the river east side of Corny Crops, in the water wheel construction. Talk to him inside to receive his challenges.
You will be asked to eat both bananas or apples. He will also send you a map to help you locate them.
Where to find bananas in Fortnite Season 8
Eating isn’t a new mission in Fortnite, but it can be difficult for players to find specific foods — and bananas can be difficult to locate. You can find bananas in abundance at the Farmer’s Market north of Corny Crops. You’ll find a variety of fruit carts inside and outside the market.
To get to the fruit, you’ll want to equip one of your weapons (ideally a melee one) and break open these carts. You will find different fruits as you open the carts.
Keep breaking down these carts until you get bananas. You can stop at one section to break all the carts. The quest can be completed by eating the fruits as soon as possible.