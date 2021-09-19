NASCAR Planning To Use A Huge Football Stadium To Host The 2022 Race

NASCAR is going to kick off 2022 in a big way. This week, NASCAR announced the season-opening Clash exhibition race will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It has been the home of the Los Angeles Rams since 1924 and is currently the home of the USC Trojans football club.

The Coliseum hosted two Olympic Games. They will be hosting it again in 2028 when the Olympics return home to Los Angeles.

NASCAR will construct a track around this football field. The Daytona 500 is usually held before the Clash. The event will be held at Daytona International Speedway for the first time since 1979 when it was established. The Clash will take place on February 6.

“We’ve been discussing the Clash for a while, and we’ve had it at the (Daytona) oval for a number of years,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation, said in a press release.

“We moved it to the road course this year, but really wanted to think outside the box as we thought about the Clash in the future — and seeing that it’s an exhibition event, we looked at a number of different places and locations that we could host it at, and ultimately narrowed it down to the L.A. Coliseum. I think the large fan base that we have here in Los Angeles, the largest that we actually have in the nation, paired with exciting racing and being here in the downtown Los Angeles market, I think will be really special.”

The L.A. Coliseum hosted numerous motorsports events including supercross and speedway motorcycle races. Construction on the NASCAR race will begin on New Year’s Day. NASCAR drivers have been driving on the stadium via the NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

“I think a lot of good feedback and intel that we’ve gotten from some of those test events, and I think that will ultimately help us kind of refine exactly what that model is going to look like,” Kennedy says. “So other than that, it’ll be asphalt, quarter-mile. We’ll have a few pit stalls, maybe eight to 10, inside but for non-competitive stuff.

If someone has a loose wheel or needs to repair their car, they’ll be able to come in and do that.” It will be the shortest track in NASCAR’s modern era (0.25 mi). More details will be released at a later time.