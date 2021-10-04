Tips on how to stop coughing, including wearing a scarf, stopping talking and gargling vinegar

WINTER seems to have fully arrived – with darkening days and temperatures plummeting AND that inevitable tickly, irritating cough.

No matter how many immune boosting vitamins you take or how many colds you have already had during the year, at some point you are likely feel that all too familiar irritation.

A tickly cough doesn’t produce any mucus and are normally a result of a cold or flu.

They create an irritation in the back of your throat, triggering your body to cough.

But, sometimes, no matter how much you cough you just can’t seem to shake it.

They can also be triggered by environmental factors like dust, smog, air pollution, smoke or cold air.

Usually a cough is nothing to worry about and goes away within a couple of weeks.

But if your cough has lasted longer than two to three weeks it could be a sign of something more serious and you should speak to your GP.

A cough that has lasted several weeks and isn’t showing signs of improving can be a sign of lung cancer.

Here are some handy tips to help you get rid of your annoying cough this winter.

1. Keep quiet

Sorry, we aren’t being rude.

Resting your voice and refraining from talking can help ease your cough.

When you have a tickly cough, your vocal cords and throat experience stress, according to Chemist Direct.

So you should try and give them a rest by talking as little as possible and being gentle with your throat.

2. Wrap up

Scarves aren’t just a fashion accessory, they can protect you from a cough.

By placing a large scarf over your mouth you can create a warm cavern of air for you to breathe.

Breathing warm air reduces your urge to cough.

Doctors at Asthma UK have previously revealed how covering your mouth with a scarf could also protect you from a potentially deadly asthma attack this winter.

3. Thyme for tea

You might think thyme is a herb best served on chicken.

But drinking a thyme infused brew could actually relieve your cough.

The herb helps promote the productions of saliva to ease a dry throat and it helps relax the respiratory system.

You should drink it two or three times a day.

4 A dash of vinegar with that?

You’ve probably heard apple cider vinegar thrown about as an alternative treatment for lots of things.

And a cough is no different.

Drinking it with warm water every day could help lessen your symptoms by easing congestion and reducing the tickling in your throat.

5. Have a gargle

Gargling lukewarm salt water can reduce the irritation in the back of your throat.

It can help reduce any inflammation and help reduce the need to cough.

Salt water is also an effective treatment for mouth ulcers.

6. Keep your fluids up

Like any time you get sick your body needs plenty of water to help fight off the infection.

Drinking water helps keep your body hydrated and will help you avoid a dry, itchy feeling in your throat.

If you throat is moist it lessens your need to cough.

7. Sweeten the deal

Adding some honey and lemon juice to warm water is an effective cough remedy.

Drinking this mixture for two to three times a day will reduce your discomfort.

You can also take a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of white pepper to ease your coughs.

It will help you coat your throat and protect your against potential irritants.

8. Avoid your allergies

If you have allergies it is best to avoid them as much as you can if you have a cough.

Anything that causes allergies can make you cough and wheeze anyway.

So when you already have a cough the symptoms just get worse.

9. Try medicine

Hard throat lozenges are designed to help ease the pain of a cough.

Products that contain menthol or eucalyptus are the best option.

Chemist Direct also recommends Night Nurse Liquid to help ease your breathing and cough, as well as Benylin Tickly Coughs non-drowsy formula.