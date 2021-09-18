Tina Turner during an Interview with Oprah in 2005 Recalls Her First Love from Nutbush with Sparkling Eyes!

Behind the chart-topping hits and rockstar life, Tina Turner had a tumultuous and painful relationship with her ex-husband and former singer partner Ike and recalls first love during an interview.

Tina Turner is known for her remarkable voice, outstanding performance, and R&B hits that became long-time favorites such as “Nutbush City Limit,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock, she dreamed of being a star watching Loretta Young and Betty Grable on the silver screens at the “white neighbors” TV she would watch once a week, as a kid. Anna, a little girl, lived in Nutbush, Tennessee with her maternal grandmother.

When her grandmother died, Tina went to live with her mother in St. Louis, Missouri. As a teen, immersed herself in St. Louis’s R&B scene. In 1956, she met her ex-husband and former partner at Club Manhattan.

WHEN IKE AND TINA TURNER REVUE WAS BORN

Ike often performed at the club as the leader of the band Kings of Rhythm. Tina was invited to perform a B.B. Ike, Ike, and Tina quickly formed a friendship and became the Ike-Tina Turner Revue. Tina and Ike became successful performers and married in Tijuana (Mexico) in 1962.

The pair scored several chart-topping R&B hits in the ‘60s, including “A Fool in Love,” “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine,” and “Tra La La La La.”

FROM LOVE STORY TO HORROR STORY

From successful performing partners into a real-life relationship, Tina and Ike got married in 1962 in Tijuana, Mexico. What came to the public later, with further details in the 2018 memoir, “My Love Story” was the physical and emotional abuse Tina suffered from him.

Portrait of Tina Turner with Ike Turner, London, October 1975.Source: Getty Images. The spark they shared on stage was able to hide Ike’s violent behavior toward his partner. Tina was forced to perform after she had been battered.

The sparkle the two had on-stage hid Ike’s violent behavior towards his partner, coming into a relentless point of Tina being forced to perform right after being battered.

Tina said in her memoir that she lived in constant fear and pain, enduring his drug addiction and unashamedly parading his mistresses:

“He threw hot coffee in my face, giving me third-degree burns. He used my nose as a punching bag […] that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang.”

Tina revealed she attempted to commit suicide during one of their tours. She took 50 sleeping pills and woke up in a hospital, with Ike next to her saying, “You should’ve died, (expletive).”

She eventually left Ike in a bloody scape with 56 cents in her pocket. She began a new life, and a solo career making a comeback in her mid-40s. She took off with an Al Green song remake, “Let’s Stay Together.”

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT

Ever since she left Ike, Tina became a worldwide success. In her breakout solo album, “Private Dancer,” she sold more than 10 million copies, score a number one hit with “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” and won three Grammys.

For around 30 years, Tina has been living in Switzerland with her longtime partner, Erwin Bach. Tina confessed that with Erwin it was love at first sight:

“My heart went bah-boom. It means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking.”

But it was during an interview with Oprah in 2005 that Tina opened up about her first love, from Nutbush:

“When I think of Harry now, my heart beats faster. He was the most good-looking guy. Everything was in the right place—his eyes, his nose, his mouth. He was a basketball star.”

She shared with Oprah that Harry took her virginity and she stopped seeing him because her grandmother didn’t approve of the relationship, even though Tina was madly in love:

“At the time, I wanted to get married and have children. Harry would have been the one.”

Tina and Bach got married in 2013 in Zurich after decades of relationship. In her interview with Oprah in 2005, Tina said that marriage doesn’t really matter to her — what matters is their happiness.

The lavish ceremony included stars like Oprah Winfrey and Bryan Adams, as well as Gayle King, Giorgio Armani, David Bowie, Gayle Kings, Bryan Adams, and Gayle King.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attended the Giorgio Armani 40th anniversary boutique cocktail reception on April 29, 2015, in Milan, Italy.

In 2016, Tina had several ailments, including high blood pressure and her kidneys were malfunctioning. To save Tina, Bach donated one of his kidneys.