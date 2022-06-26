Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Wows With Wicked Song

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Gracie McGraw has a wicked set of pipes.

The daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to Instagram to show off her vocal talent, performing “I’m Not That Girl” from the musical Wicked

In the video, Gracie, dressed casually in an oversized sweater, belts out the ballad that was made famous by Idina Menzel when she played the witch Elphaba in the original Broadway production in 2003.

“S**ts sad y’all,” she captioned the clip. “Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate.”

Gracie added, “Wicked will always remain the top 5.”

The performance drew tons of praise in the comments section, including from actress/musician Rita Wilson, who wrote, “Well this is gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time the 25-year-old has paid tribute to Wicked on social media. Back in 2020, Gracie posted a jaw-dropping performance of “The Wizard and I” from the musical on her Instagram page as part of her “Showtunes Sunday.” 

Latest News

Previous articlePaul McCartney Brought Johnny Depp Footage Into His Glastonbury Set, But Fans Were Really Excited About One Touching John Lennon Moment

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact