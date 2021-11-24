TikToker Zoe Laverne Protects Kyle Rittenhouse via Private Livestream

After Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, TikTok star Zoe LaVerne appeared on the defense of Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related the fatal shooting at a BLM protest.

While the verdict was split, LaVerne claimed he was still in agreement “innocent”During an alleged Instagram Live.

Following Kyle Rittenhouse’s court acquittal last week in court, TikTok actress Zoe LaVerne defended him. She claimed during an Instagram Live that the 18 year-old was being abused. “innocent.”

Rittenhouse faced five charges including first-degree intentional and attempted murder. He was on trial for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during civil unrest that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

LaVerne, with 21 million followers on TikTok has gained fame through Musical.ly, a lip-syncing platform. Before her split last year, she was in a long-lasting relationship with Cody Orlove (another internet celebrity). In October, she gave birth to her first child together with Dawson Day. LaVerne has been involved in many controversies, including Lip-syncing an racial slurShe, as in “caught feelings”for a 13-year old fan, and selling photographs of her baby which she later admitted to Insider she sold in order to pay her hospital costs.

Internet commentator posted footage from the purported livestream that appeared to have been broadcast from Instagram account @zlpfandom0.2 DefNoodles on Monday, with online drama YouTuber Gracious Also included the footage in a posted video today. Insider was unable to confirm when the purported livestream occurred.

While many have been critical of Rittenhouse’s acquittal — including several Democrat senatorsWisconsin, the state governor,And Local activists — LaVerne said in the clip, “I don’t see Kyle Rittenhouse as a murderer because he shot by self-defense.”She advised fans to examine Rittenhouse’s reaction to being acquitted. “I don’t really think he tried to murder people.”

DefNoodles posted footage from the livestream and a screenshot of a post on the same Instagram account. This account is not open to the public. The post purportedly includes an image that shows the names and faces the Rittenhouse photo. The caption on the screenshot reads: “These were the people kyle ritten shot. He shot them out of self defense.”

As reported by the International Busness TimesLaVerne seems to have previously posted content to that account.

LaVerne can also be heard saying the following in additional footage “I’m all for BLM. I love every single race. I’m not racist. It’s not fair. I was looking at it as a man was proved not guilty because he shot at self-defense, that’s all.”

Insider asked for comment from representatives of LaVerne, but they didn’t immediately respond.

