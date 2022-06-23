TikToker Josh Richards Shares His Reaction to Cooper Noriega’s Death

Cooper Noriega won’t be forgotten.

Two weeks after the TikToker died at age 19, his friend Josh Richards shared how he’s feeling about the loss.

“It’s obviously, like, one of those impossible things to deal with, to lose a friend,” he said on the BFFs podcast on June 22. “You don’t really expect to have that happen to you at 20.”

Josh, who is also an influencer on TikTok with 25 million followers, went on to show support for Cooper’s family amid their grief and commended them for founding Coop’s Advice, an organization dedicated to keeping Cooper’s memory alive through meaningful projects.

“I’m really happy the family is doing the foundation,” he said. “I know Cooper always really wanted to do that, so, yeah, just keep living for Coop.”

According to Cooper’s family, the foundation “will honor his legacy forever.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone for your overwhelming support and the outpouring of love for Cooper,” they shared in a statement on Instagram last week. “To see the impact that Cooper had and continues to have on many people from around the world has been incredible. We will continue to spend the rest of our lives finishing everything Cooper ever dreamed of. We will honor his legacy forever.”