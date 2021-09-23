TikTok ‘time traveller from 2027’ shares video ‘proving’ he is ‘last person alive on Earth’ after apocalypse

A TIKTOK “time traveller” has shared new videos claimed to prove he is the last human alive on Earth after a mass extinction.

Javier claims he is writing from 2027. He filmed streets that were deserted in Spain, with only buildings and cars.

7 ‘Time traveller’ Javier filmed deserted city streets in Spain Credit: TikTok/@unicosobreviviente

7 He claims he is in the year 2027 and humanity is extinct

7 He claims it is his 219th day as the only person on Earth Credit: TikTok/@unicosobreviviente

7 Another vid shows him on a beach, filmed by a drone

It also shows him walking past flats and a children’s playground with no one in sight.

The footage is captioned: “Day 219 alone in the world.”

Another eerie clip appears to be filmed with a drone and shows him standing alone on a beach.

Javier shared the videos this week with his TikTok followers of 6.4 million.

Similar videos have been posted showing abandoned shopping centres and supermarkets throughout Valencia.

Javier, also known as @unicosobreviviente (“only survivor”) posted his first video February 13 claiming that the city was deserted.

Javier captioned his video with the following: “I just got woken up at a hospital. I don’t know what could have happened.”

“Today is February 13, 2027, and I am alone in the city. “

Another post says: “Humanity has been extinct.”

He continues: “There is no one in shopping centres”, along with footage of an empty clothes shop.

In another post, the “time traveller” asks for help from his followers.

He states, “I continue to try to find human life. I’m losing hope.

“Today I got something to eat. How long is this going to last? Mention in the comments who might be able to help me.”

Some users wondered how it is possible to still have electricity to run lights and escalators and for internet to post videos on TikTok.

He replied that he wasn’t sure but “most likely there is a type of connection between 2021 and 2027”.

Javier also shares updates of his “life in the future” and claims he is “stuck” and is trying to find a way to come back to 2021.

7 ‘No one in shopping centres’, Javier said in a previous video Credit: tiktok @unicosobreviviente

7 ‘What could have happened?’ he asks Credit: tiktok @unicosobreviviente

7 ‘No one at the beaches, the boats are adrift’ Credit: tiktok @unicosobreviviente

‘Time traveller’ claims to have visited 2027 and flims ‘human extinction’