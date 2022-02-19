Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ Relationship Timeline

July 2018: Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos began dating after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece, according to People magazine.





Lindsay Lohan attends MTV’s “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” series premiere party in January 2019.



Andy Kropa/Invision/AP







Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, according to Page Six. He was studying project management at City, University of London, when he met Tiffany, who was studying law at Georgetown, on vacation in Mykonos.

“I wasn’t there when they met,” Lohan told People magazine at the premiere party for her MTV series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” in 2019. “I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened.”