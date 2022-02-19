Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ Relationship Timeline

July 2018: Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos began dating after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece, according to People magazine.
Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, according to Page Six. He was studying project management at City, University of London, when he met Tiffany, who was studying law at Georgetown, on vacation in Mykonos.
“I wasn’t there when they met,” Lohan told People magazine at the premiere party for her MTV series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” in 2019. “I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened.”
September 2018: They made their first public appearance together at New York Fashion Week.
Boulos joined Trump in the front row of the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week.
November 2018: Page Six reported that the two were dating, and that Tiffany Trump had introduced Boulos to her family over Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.
“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.”
In January 2018, the president had reportedly referred to African nations and Haiti as “s—hole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers.
June 2019: They flew to Orlando, Florida, for a rally kicking off President Trump’s 2020 campaign.
“With every ounce of heart and mind, and sweat and soul, we’re going to keep making America great again, and then we will indeed keep America great,” Trump said in his speech. “I will keep it so great. Better than ever before. We’re going to keep it better than ever before. And that is why tonight, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States.”
August 2020: They attended the funeral of President Trump’s brother, Robert.
Robert Trump died on August 15 at the age of 71.
“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
August 2020: Tiffany Trump and Boulos attended the Republican National Convention, where she gave a speech.
She gave a speech on the second night of the RNC in support of her father, speaking about her recent graduation from Georgetown Law School.
“Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic,” she said. “Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times. And many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once and believe me, he will do it again.”
January 2021: The couple announced their engagement on Instagram the day before Trump left office.
The day before Biden’s inauguration, Tiffany shared a photo of her and Boulos standing in the White House Colonnade.
“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
Boulos also announced their engagement on Instagram, writing, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”
Boulos proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a diamond ring worth $1.2 million, according to People magazine.