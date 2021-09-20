Three iPhone camera tricks that INSTANTLY improve your photos – including ‘upside down’ hack

APPLE is always improving its iPhone cameras and a lot of them can capture professional looking images.

These are three top iPhone camera tips that will instantly improve your photos.

1 These tips could improve your Instagram photos Credit: Alamy

Upside down photo trick

This is a trick that went viral on social media.

This involves zooming in and turning your phone upside-down to create a stunning scenic image.

Memezar, a popular account with almost 23 million followers, posted a video explaining photography via @jdthecameraguy.

The video shows the photographer taking a picture of buildings with his phone, and then explaining how to make it look even better.

He says: “Put your phone on 0.5 zoom.

“Flip your camera upside down.

Next, ensure that the bottom two grids include the sky.

This will help you create a good composition.

“Once you have that all set, just take the picture and it should look something like this.”

Then, he shows his photo with the wrong side up.

There are many similar videos on Instagram explaining the technique.

You can try it yourself by setting up a grid on the phone.

This tip will show you how to set up a grid on your phone.

Try the “Rule of Thirds”

The “Rule of Thirds” can make an image look more professional.

To try it out go to your Settings and then scroll to “Camera”.

Click “Camera” and then turn on the toggle next to the word “Grid”.

You should now see a grid on your screen when you return to your camera app.

You can now place your subject at the cross-sections formed by intersecting lines using the lines.

This means that your photo can be divided into thirds, and your subject occupies only one third. The background is more important.

Make the most of Portrait Mode

Apple was said to update Portrait Mode’s algorithms to work better with non human subjects when the iPhone 11 series launched.

It was said to be better at taking photos of pets.

If you have an iPhone 11 Pro or 12 Pro you should see a “2x” icon in the bottom left of the screen when you click on Portrait mode.

Tap this and the icon will change to “1x” which means you can include more of the background in your image.

If you are not getting blurred backgrounds, you can move your phone slowly in and out of your subject.

