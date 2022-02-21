This Was Miranda Lambert’s First Major Purchase After She Made It Big

From growing up “simple” in Texas and having experience living near a lot of animals, Miranda Lambert had a vision for what she wanted to buy after receiving her first big earnings as a singer and performer. As she told Country Living, “The first thing I did when I had some money was buy a farm. I went back to my roots.” Although the three-time Grammy-winning artist loves a good performance with all the glitz and the glamor, she wanted to live on a ranch in Oklahoma because “those are the times where I don’t have to wear makeup, I don’t have to look cute, I can just be who I am,” as she told OK! Magazine. Lambert said it was her “paradise in the middle of nowhere” with pigs and donkeys, where she could just be a “regular girl.”

And for the artist who ranks No. 3 on country music’s most powerful women of all time, per Taste of Country, purchasing a big farm in a rural area with her initial profitable earnings as a rising singer and songwriter was only a matter of when because “buying some land, some animals, and raising chickens” created “independence,” according to the Oklahoma Gazette.