This restaurant is a cat family’s playground and customers love it

Imagine a world filled with massive cats that knock down structures and buildings. It’s safe to say it won’t happen in real life, but a restaurant in Japan has the next best thing.

Daiorama Cafeteria Osaka has a family of stray cats. They love to spend their time surrounded by miniature houses and destroying model trains.

It wasn’t always this charming, but COVID-19 changed everything.

“We were facing a situation where we couldn’t make our ends meet,” the restaurant’s owner told Reuters.

The world shut down due to the pandemic, and some people were able to work remotely. This led to a dramatic drop in restaurant clients.

When a staffer saw a stray kitten in a nearby nursery, the restaurant was about to close.

The kitten’s mother arrived with her other babies not long after.

Now 14 cats use the restaurant as a playground, a gimmick which has seen business adorably bounce back. One customer even claimed that one of the cats reminded her of Godzilla.

Daiorama Cafeteria hopes other people will enjoy the four-legged entertainers that have made themselves comfortable at home.