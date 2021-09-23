This is Why Chrissy Teigen Thinks Ariana Grande Joining ‘The Voice’ Cast Makes Things Awkward for Her

Ariana Grande made her debut as the newest coach on The Voice on Monday night’s premiere. Grande’s new job was a topic of conversation for many fans. Chrissy Teigen, who is married to Voice coach John Legend, even took some time to speak out on the fact that the “thank u, next” singer joined the program, as Entertainment Tonight noted. According to Teigen, Grande being on The Voice will make things awkward for her for a very particular reason.

Teigen shared her Instagram Story with the world on premiere day. She explained why Grande’s new coaching position makes it awkward for them. She explained that it was a “funny day” for them because “John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande. The cookbook author added, “So imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household and have to be him.”

Even though Teigen is a major Grande fan, she’ll still support her husband and his team during this season of The Voice. Although, it seems like she’s still going to be supporting Grande’s team, as well. She said, “I didn’t attend any tapings. I have no idea who is who or what’s next, so that I will be following along with you all and being objective. I will also be supporting my husband.” Teigen didn’t waste any time in showcasing her support for Team Grande, as she posted a screenshot of a text message of hers that read, “Do you have assets I can upload to team Ari?”

It was announced earlier this year that Grande would be making her debut as a coach on The Voice. She joins Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. Interestingly enough, the newest coach has already voiced who she believes her most significant competition will be, and it may make things even more difficult for Teigen. “John has been my biggest competition so far because I think we turn for a lot of the same voices, and everybody picks John,” Grande told E!’s Daily Pop. “Not that I blame.” Even though she may see Legend as her biggest competition, she’s still happy with how Everything turned out for her team, adding that “Everything happens for a reason, and Team Ariana is my favorite team.