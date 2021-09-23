The One Thing You’ll Never See Anna Wintour Wear

The One Thing You'll Never See Anna Wintour Wear
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The One Thing You'll Never See Anna Wintour Wear

We often refer to the color black as a symbol of the elegance and sophistication of the modern career woman, but that couldn’t be further from the case for Anna Wintour. In a 2019 episode of “Go Ask Anna” for Vogue, where the editor-in-chief answers burning fashion questions from curious pedestrians, Wintour dished out her distaste for the tones for black when asked how she would “spice up an all-black outfit.”

“Just don’t wear all black. It seems too gloomy and as if one’s going to a funeral. So I would definitely think about adding some color or a favorite piece of jewelry or maybe white boots. Just something that’s a little bit unexpected,” the London native suggested. However, it doesn’t seem that Wintour has always hated the color black, as Who What Wear did dig up an all-black fit she rocked in her younger years that featured black shoes and flowy pants with eyelet detailing, paired perfectly with a gold watch and an indigo clutch.

Is there anything Wintour has kept in her closet over the years?

Latest News

Previous articleThis is Why Chrissy Teigen Thinks Ariana Grande Joining ‘The Voice’ Cast Makes Things Awkward for Her
Next articleEd Sheeran and Jordan North prank Greg James with 17-minute Whales in the Dales song

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder