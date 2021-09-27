This Is When To Be Worried About Chapped Lips

Treating your chapped lips can be as simple as using lip balm regularly. The American Academy of Dermatology Association states that your lip balm should be SPF 30 or higher. Otherwise, it should contain zinc oxide or titanium oxide to protect your lips from the sun. Licking your lips will also cause them to dry out. If you catch yourself licking your lips, apply some soothing lip balm instead. If you can break the habit, your lips won’t be forever chapped.

Since dehydration can also cause chapped lips, it’s important to make sure you’re drinking enough water. Per WebMD, women need about 9 cups of water per day, while men need 13 cups. Pregnant or breastfeeding moms need between 10-12 cups of water a day.

If, after these treatments, your chapped lips still won’t go away, you might have a serious medical condition. Actinic cheilitis is a chronic sunburn that can lead to skin cancer if left untreated (via Kaplan MD Skincare). Because it’s a precancerous condition, it’s critical to see a dermatologist for a prescription lip cream or laser treatment. In the meantime, wear SPF lip balm to protect your lips from further sun damage.