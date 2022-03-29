‘They’re brothers’: Diddy says Will Smith squashed his beef with Chris Rock

Sean “Diddy”Combs stated that Chris Rock and Will Smith had squashed their beef in the wake of Sunday’s shocking Oscars defeat.

Watchers and audience were stunned when Smith walked onto the stage, and smacked Rock directly across the face.

After the heated exchange, Diddy said that they were all fine and had squashed the drama.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,”He said Page Six Afterparty at Vanity Fair Oscars “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

You might not know what happened last night. The Fresh Prince was angry after Rock made a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett.

Rock took aim at others in the audience and made a terrible joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair. This was because she has alopecia.

Sign upGet our free Indy100 weekly Newsletter

“Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2,”Rock said.

Smith, who appeared to be laughing at the jokes, walked calmly on the stage before hitting Rock across his face.

It wasn’t immediately clear if this was a planned comedy moment for the show. But it seemed like it was a real moment.

Smith was flabbergasted by the comments of a rock in online video footage. “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,”Smith shouted.

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke?”Rock said.

Smith expressed the same sentiment regarding Rock’s need to keep Pinkett Smith’s identity out of his. “f***ing mouth.”

The comedian attempted to move on from the situation after it became awkwardly tension. “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

Smith won the Best Actor Oscar, despite the incident. Smith played Richard Williams in the Venus & Serna Williams biopic. King Richard.

Smith apologized for the way that the award ceremony went.

“I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees, he said. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,”He said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a statement on Twitter.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,”They wrote part of it.

Get involved in our news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the upvote button at the top.