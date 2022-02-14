These Hot Celebrity Couples Are Already Dominating Headlines in 2022

We’re always here for a reboot.

Ben and Jen broke off their engagement in 2004, but reunited last May, much to the delight of O.G. Bennifer stans.

With exes Jennifer Garner and Alex Rodriguez in the rearview, the couple was free to take the world by storm, traveling together to Montana, the Hamptons and Italy, where they made their return to the red carpet after 18 years. (Yes, the Internet had thoughts.)

While keeping life with their kids private, both J.Lo and Ben have given glimpses into their romance, with the singer calling their Venice trip “magical” and the Batman actor saying he’s in “awe” of her.

In December, Ben teased how they came together again after all these years. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” Ben told WSJ. magazine of their love story. “One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.”

As for J.Lo, she told Apple Music she’s “never been better.”