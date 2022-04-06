These 4 Moon Signs Have The Most Toxic Fighting Style

Who we are in and out of conflict are rarely the same person. Fighting brings out the ugliest sides of us; it strips away niceties and lowers our inhibitions. Whether direct or passive, explosive or simmering, our fighting style is largely dictated by our Moon sign.

Our Moon sign controls our darker, more emotional shadow selves. It directly affects how we perceive, process, and react to emotional stimuli. Lunar assignments are the soft, sensitive underbelly of a Zodiac profile.

And in shining a light on our deepest, rawest emotional selves, Moon signs reveal the most toxic fighters of the Zodiac.

4. Libra

(mamormoo/Shutterstock.com)

On the surface, Libra is the peacekeeper of the Zodiac. They appear to prioritize fairness overall and will almost always choose the path of least resistance. However, insecurity and codependency fester under this placid facade.

In their attempt to avoid conflict as much as possible, Libra will repeatedly deny themselves their boundaries. While this might seem great for other parties involved, it creates a deep-rooted resentment.

Because they’re so desperate for everyone to get along, Libra will most often turn this resentment toward themselves. They can easily fall into a cycle of codependent behavior in which they feel they deserve the short end of the stick. Over time, this creates toxic, imbalanced relationships.

3. Capricorn

(Isaeva Anna/Shutterstock.com)

Like Libra, most of Capricorn’s negative traits are the unfortunate side effect of insecurity. Cap is notoriously lousy with vulnerability. Their fear of being let down prevents them from ever truly relying on others.

But a healthy relationship always involves two-way support and communication. Cap tends to shut others out when they feel threatened. This can manifest passively, like the cold shoulder treatment. Or, it can be more direct, like lashing out at others with words.

Moreover, Capricorn is an Earth sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of challenge. If they feel they can “win” an argument, they’re not going to let it go—no matter how counterproductive it may be.

2. Leo

(dodoit/Shutterstock.com)

A Leo lunar assignment puts this solar-powered sign in a new environment. Leo Moons tend to have a self-centered perspective on emotions and empathy. Their emotions are the most valid and should be treated as such (in their “humble” opinion). Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t make for easy conflict resolution.

These proud Moon signs have difficulty accepting when they’re in the wrong. If they feel they’re losing the upper hand, they’ll find a way to manipulate themselves back on top. Their ego doesn’t tolerate guilt and shame, so they’ll try to gaslight their way out of having to experience either.

This fear of failure and wrongdoing is a direct result of Leo Moon’s sky-high standards. Every mistake is a grave one, whether it’s them or the other party who made it.

1. Aries

(cosmaa/Shutterstock.com)

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Aries makes the top of the Most Toxic Fighting Style list. What else do you expect from the sign named for the god of war? Fighting’s in their blood, and they have no problem diving headfirst into conflict.

Aries Moons even treat emotions as a competition. Who can do the most damage? Who can be the last man standing? These are Aries’ priorities in a fight, not coming to a mutual resolution or understanding. Thus, their fighting style is by far the most toxic.

Aries’ impulsive nature doesn’t bode well for conflict, either. They’ll say the first thing that comes to mind, regardless of possible consequences. Indeed, these fiery signs will burn a bridge before their brain has time to process they struck a match.

More From Suggest