The Yoga Pose You Should Be Doing For Your Hips
By Tom O'Brien
Insider highlights pigeon pose as one of the best yoga moves for tight hips. Pierre Couvillion, founder of the Santosha School, which specializes in personal yoga training, told Insider that regularly practicing this pose can improve hip flexibility.

The easiest to get into pigeon pose is from downward-facing dog, the yoga pose where your hands and feet are on the floor with your hips high in the air. From here, bring your right leg up and bend it so your knee is by your hands and your shin is perpendicular to your chest. As you move your leg up, lower yourself to the floor, your left leg out behind you. Insider recommends keeping your feet flexed to protect your ankle. Lean forward onto your hands and right leg until you feel your hip stretch. Hold the position for however many breaths feels comfortable, then switch sides.

This pose does work the hips, ankles, knees, and lower back, so Insider notes that anyone with injuries in these areas should talk to a doctor before using this position. For those without injury, it is a pose that can easily be performed for a few minutes in the morning and evening to combat tight hips and increase mobility.

