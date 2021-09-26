The Witcher Drops Epic Season 2 Trailer As Netflix Reveals All The Ways Universe Is Expanding

By Brandon Pitt
As if the Season 2 trailer wasn’t already enough to get everyone’s hearts racing — yes, I’m including all the monsters out there with more than one heart — Netflix also announced that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 3. Which wasn’t exactly a worry at this point, considering how much of a building block the first season has been. (The TV series should at least earn as many seasons as there are video games, right?) Still, one never really knows what kinds of decisions happen behind Netflix’s closed doors, and it’s not outlandish to think that the point of all these multiple spinoffs would be to soften the blow of the flagship series ending prematurely for one reason or another. But no worries. Season 3 is coming!

