The Two Friends Stars Brandi Glanville Says She Dated

It’s not very often that the sitcom world and reality television world collide, but throw Brandi Glanville in there and you’ve got yourself a tabloid headline. While on the “Everything Iconic” podcast back in 2020, Glanville admitted that she dated both “Friends” stars Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. However, Glanville added that the dates happened well before her marriage to Eddie Cibrian. Speaking about her time with LeBlanc, she said (via Page Six), “We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out.” That’s when Glanville wrapped up that friendship and walked out the door. Glanville also said that she couldn’t continue dating Schwimmer because it bothered her that he wore makeup during their dates. “He wore concealer out during the day and it really annoyed me,” the reality star revealed.

And because Glanville doesn’t limit herself to just sitcom stars, she also admitted to dating an Uber driver in 2016, per E! Online, and British reality star Calum Best that same year, according to the Daily Mail. That, and she also enjoyed a relationship with a French man 10 years her junior in 2019. While her dating history might raise an eyebrow or two, Glanville also added some interesting comments about another huge Hollywood star that she got to know quite personally, as well.