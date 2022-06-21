The Truth About Marina Squerciati’s Marriage

The Truth About Marina Squerciati's Marriage

According to Hello!, Marina Squerciati tied the knot with her college sweetheart, Eli Kay-Oliphant, in 2016. Their love story began at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where they were pursuing much different career paths. According to the New York Post, Squerciati studied theater, while Kay-Oliphant earned a B.A. in political science before going on to get his law degree from the Emory University School of Law, per LinkedIn.

As of June 2022, Kay-Oliphant is a partner at the law firm Sparacino PLLC. He’s represented Southwest Airlines and other large businesses, but one of the most high-profile cases he has litigated is the lawsuit that the parents of Seth Rich brought against Fox News. Rich was a Democratic Party staffer who was murdered in 2016, and his death became the subject of baseless conspiracy theories perpetuated by Fox News, per NPR. According to Kay-Oliphant’s bio on his firm’s website, he helped the Rich family win a settlement from the cable network for an undisclosed sum of money.

Squerciati keeps details about her marriage close to the vest, but in a 2019 appearance on “The Rachael Ray Show,” she revealed that she was also working in the legal field when she landed her “Chicago P.D.” role. However, she was a real estate paralegal, not an attorney. “I stayed there for another year,” Squerciati said. “I was too scared to leave. I had the job all throughout Season 1.”

